By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers have placed offensive lineman Matt Feiler on injured reserve.

The team’s starting left guard did not return to Sunday’s game against the Bills after suffering a pectoral injury in the first quarter. Feiler’s replacement, Kevin Dotson, was also ruled out after hurting his shoulder later in the game.

Feiler has started all 13 games this season. He will miss the rest of the regular season.

Pittsburgh also activated defensive end Cassius Marsh to the 53-man roster.

