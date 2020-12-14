By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – With Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf’s 90-day extension of the state’s proclamation of a disaster emergency, UPMC Health Plan extended its waiver of all deductibles, coinsurance, and copays for in-network, inpatient COVID-19 treatment for members.

The waiver applies to all members enrolled in Medicare Advantage plans, fully-insured employer groups, and the Affordable Care Act plans.

The policy change is in place now and will last through February 28, 2021.

“As we await the initial distribution of vaccines in the midst of a significant surge in COVID-19 cases, UPMC Health Plan wants our members to know that we will continue to make access to testing and care easy and affordable,” said Diane Holder, President and CEO of UPMC Health Plan. “By waiving out-of-pocket costs for inpatient COVID-19 treatment, we hope to eliminate one source of stress that our members may have in this time of uncertainty.”

UPMC Health Plan is also waiving deductibles, copayments, and cost-sharing for all in-network virtual visits with a healthcare provider for the same time frame.

More information can be found on the UPMC Health Plan website.