By: KDKA-TV’s Jennifer Borrasso

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s going to be a tough holiday season for servers and bartenders.

A woman from Elizabeth Township decided to help by starting the Adopt A Server Pennsylvania Facebook page. Brandi Mikos, a single mother who is a server, said the response to the page has been great.

“Right now, how I’m surviving, I don’t know,” said Mikos, whose unemployment check runs out next month.

The Facebook page is a place where strangers can help bartenders and servers who are unemployed due to coronavirus restrictions. On the page, people in need post wish lists.

“Some of the stories are heartbreaking,” Mikos said. “I’ve seen whole wish lists get bought. I’ve seen rent get paid. I’ve seen people get large amounts of financial help. It’s going bazonkers.”

Single mother of three Rachel Lattanzi of Pleasant Hills got adopted. She says her three kids can now have a Christmas.

“I couldn’t believe it. I had a message request,” said Lattanzi. “I read the big paragraph she sent me saying she chose me because of the area I live and where I work. She wanted to bless my three children for Christmas.

“It’s really amazing. I can’t believe how many good people there are in the world.”

Restaurant assistance manager Lauren Martin did not hesitate to help several people.

“If I can help a little bit, hopefully, it inspires others to help to make someone smile,” said Martin.

As for Mikos, she says the service industry has been through so much. Click here for more on how to help.