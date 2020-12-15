PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Virtual learning is becoming the new normal across our area as coronavirus cases continue to spike.

Some parents are creating pandemic pods while other students are utilizing learning hubs in Allegheny County.

“It’s a new world for them, it’s not what they are used to. They are used to contact, being with their friends, but we are able to provide an environment that they are comfortable with,” said Juan Perez.

Perez runs the learning hub at the Carnegie Boys and Girls Club. He sees the value in a safe and free space for these kids.

“They were so grateful to be somewhere with their friends and other people. They followed everything we asked them to do,” Perez said.

With 1,300 students and operation costs of $800,000 per month, how long can the hubs afford to stay open?

“It’s one of the questions our parents ask us on a daily basis. ‘Mr. Juan, what’s going to happen in January?’ We tell them we don’t know yet,” Perez said.

Right now, 24 nonprofits and organizations are manning and running the more than 60 hubs with Federal Cares Act money. That money is set to run out at the end of the month.

“Can the district — both Pittsburgh Public Schools but districts across the county that are benefitting from it — contribute someway to keep them open?” said James Fogarty.

Fogarty is with A+ Schools and said the Allegheny County Department of Human Services is allocating funds to keep the hubs open through January. Fogarty is now asking Pittsburgh Public Schools to contribute $2 million to keep the program going.

“The pandemic continues to rage, and it means we have to switch strategies if we are going to meet the needs of families. And hubs are a safe way to do that,” Fogarty said.

While more than half the students are enrolled in PPS, Fogarty said any help from any district could keep the doors open longer.

“We just can’t get it done. We have a lot of families in that space. And the learning hubs just provide some breathing room and some support,” Fogarty said.

The Pittsburgh Public Schools board is set to vote on its budget Wednesday. KDKA has not heard back from the district for comment.