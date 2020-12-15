BUTLER (KDKA) — School board members and parents of students in the Butler Area School District are filing suit against Governor Tom Wolf, Dr. Rachel Levine, and the acting Secretary of the State Education Department.

This lawsuit, which is several pages long, is asking the state to reverse several orders put in place.

The most recent order went into effect on Saturday.

The order from November was asking districts in counties with substantial community transmission of COVID-19 to sign an order, and if they didn’t they would have to operate at a fully remote schedule.

The other order that went into effect on Saturday and prevents students from participating in extracurricular activities and sports.

The suit was filed by the Butler Area School District, its school board, and several parents.

It was filed against State Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine, Governor Tom Wolf, and the acting Secretary of the State Department of Education.

The suit goes on to say these state leaders took the power away from the district, its school board, and parents -— and they don’t have the authority to do that.

So what’s next?

The district, school board and parents asking the court to review this lawsuit and file an injunction, in hopes that these orders will be reversed, also stating that the orders are unconstitutional.