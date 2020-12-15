By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – An Indiana County man was arrested after police allegedly found nearly 240 stamp bags of suspected heroin inside a gas station trash can.
Police say 30-year-old Corey Pandullo was arrested after a welfare check Monday morning at a Kwik Fill in Center Township.
Pandullo was found in the bathroom and appeared to be under the influence of drugs, police say, and the responding trooper searched the restroom.
That’s when police say the trooper found a garbage can next to Pandullo with a Ziploc baggie wrapped in toilet paper and $6 in cash. Inside the baggie, police allegedly found about 2 1/2 bricks of suspected heroin, loose stamp bags and crystal meth.
Police arrested Pandullo, who is now facing multiple drug charges including felony possession with intent to deliver.
