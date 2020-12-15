Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — Westmoreland County Commissioner Gina Cerilli has tested positive for coronavirus.
Cerilli informed the county on Tuesday of her positive test, according to a release. She is following isolation recommendations, and officials are starting contact tracing protocols.
“The county has already implemented enhanced cleaning and disinfecting of the commissioners’ suite and continues to take precautions, including masking and temperature taking at the courthouse,” the county said in a release.
