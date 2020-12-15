PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Back in July, we saw an average of 40 residents in nursing homes and long-term care facilities testing positive each week across the state.

That number gave hope to family members, considering case numbers peaked in the mid-500s back in May. Now we’re looking at the highest case numbers we’ve ever seen.

KDKA’s Meghan Schiller interviewed one family back in July almost in celebration. Cases kept dropping in senior living facilities and the family hoped to be able to hug their loved one by the end of the summer.

Now it’s the week before Christmas, cases are higher than ever before and their loved one just tested positive.

It’s hard enough to move a loved one into a new senior living facility, let alone 9 months deep into a pandemic.

“We found a place 2 miles up the road in Cranberry called Paramount and they’ve been wonderful,” said Gary Williams.

We first met Williams in early July when his dad Jay celebrated his 85th birthday. The family celebrated with cake and talked to him through the window.

But just recently, his dad needed a new home because of staffing concerns.

“They said it was behavioral issues and the staffing wasn’t there to handle it — so it does come back to staffing,” said Williams.

Zach Shamberg, the president and CEO of the Pennsylvania Health Care Association, says it’s the biggest issue plaguing senior living communities across the state.

“We continue to fight for PPE for staffing and for testing. We’re talking to providers on the front lines every day,” said Shamberg.

Shamberg says it’s never been this bad. A graph of statewide numbers for positive resident cases in both long-term care facilities and nursing homes shows the highest spike ever on Dec. 1.

In July, we reported on a dip in cases at our state's longterm care facilities & nursing homes. Avg. case counts in the 40s vs. mid-500s in May. Now we're at our highest point. I'm checking in w/ a local family who had to relocate a loved one because of staffing issues. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/MakjIocy98 — MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) December 15, 2020

That’s why Shamberg and the Pennsylvania Health Care Association will keep asking the state for staffing assistance.

“Unfortunately, right now providers have to use agency staff. They have to call in the National Guard. They have to call in a hospital system to come in and help them and again 10 months into this pandemic providers shouldn’t need to scramble,” he said.

Other than the birthday cake, Williams clings to one recent memory when his dad “looked good.”

“I was fortunate. I got to see him last with my mother the week before Thanksgiving. We had to be it seemed like 50 feet, but I guess it was 12 feet from him, big table, we had to put gloves and masks on,” Williams said.

Since then, his dad tested positive for COVID. Now it’s a waiting game for a negative test result and a chance for new memories.

“I hope we get to do something for the holiday and see what his condition is like. I guess it would be two weeks since he tested positive,” said Williams.

Nursing homes tell KDKA’s Meghan Schiller corporate officers and people in management positions are now covering for staff members who are either out sick or in quarantine. They say they’re thankful when the National Guard shows up, but it’s not ideal because it means things are out of hand.