By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Starting next week, Coronavirus testing will be available for passengers traveling through Pittsburgh International Airport.

The airport says that in a partnership with TACKL Health, the testing will be made available starting on December 21.

TACKL Health will have a clinic located in Concourse A, where PCR tests can be performed for $129 and rapid antigen tests can be performed for $95.

Both tests can be performed for $175. No insurance will be accepted.

Rapid antigen test results can be given in 15 minutes, while PCR test results will come back in 24-48 hours on average.

Test results will be send to passengers via an app that is downloaded.

For more information about testing and to schedule an appointment when traveling through the airport, click here.