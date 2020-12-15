By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 1,059 new Coronavirus cases and 10 new deaths, one of which was a person in their 20’s.

Of the newly reported cases, 569 are confirmed from 2,395 PCR tests. There are 490 probable cases.

“New cases range in age from 3 months to 100 years with a median age of 42 years,” the Health Department says. The dates of positive tests range from November 20 to December 14.

Of the 10 new reported deaths, one person was in their 20’s, two people were in their 60’s, three people were in their 80’s, three people were in their 90’s, and one person was more than 100 years old.

Five of the deaths were associated with long-term care facilities.

The age groups of the newly-reported cases follow: 00-04 – 10

05-12 – 52

13-18 – 53

19-24 – 108

25-49 – 414

50-64 – 260

65+ – 167 The genders of the newly reported cases follow: Female – 570

Male – 489 — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) December 15, 2020

There have been 2,580 hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began.

The county-wide death toll has risen to 675.

There have been 41,933 total coronavirus cases among Allegheny County residents since the pandemic started.

