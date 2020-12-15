Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
FREEPORT (KDKA) — A Freeport business is distancing itself from a similarly named Brentwood eatery that is ignoring the new COVID-19 restrictions.
In a Facebook post, Cracked Egg Catering Company says they have no affiliation with Crack’d Egg in Brentwood.
They go on to say that they are following the proper state issued guidelines.
This all comes as two Allegheny County Sheriff’s deputies are in quarantine after they were seen at the Crack’d Egg in Brentwood.
That restaurant has remained open for indoor dining and ignored masking requirements, in defiance of state orders.
