By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A high-tech handwashing station is coming to Pittsburgh International Airport and will be the first of its kind at any airport in the United States.

The station is being installed at the airport’s train platform in the landslide terminal, just past the TSA security checkpoint

That area of the airport was identified as a high-touch area.

“This handwashing station continues our mission of making PIT the safest, healthiest airport we possibly can,” said Travis McNichols, Vice President for Public Safety in a press release. “We know the security process involves close contact with shared resources as well as other people, and this station—along with hand sanitizers and accessible restrooms—is an additional opportunity for passengers to focus on their healthy journey.”

The station will feature a CleanTech machine, developed by the hygiene technology firm Meritech.

Meritech says its product is the only touch-free handwashing station in the world that is fully automated.

The station features two separate bays where users can wash their hands for free without touching any surfaces.

Users place their hands into a pair of cylinders. After doing so, 20 jet nozzles spray a combination of soap and water onto each hand.

Meritech says that this process lasts 12 seconds and removes more than 99.9% of dangerous pathogens.

Paper towel dispensers will be placed nearby to allow users to dry their hands.

Airport officials say that this high-tech handwashing station is part of a pilot program that will be used for several months at no cost to the airport.