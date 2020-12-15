By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster made some local families smile on Tuesday.
He paid $12,500 in layaway balances at the Burlington store in Pittsburgh, according to a release. Smith-Schuster and his foundation joined with Pay Away the Layaway to make it happen.
The good deed was a surprise to the 88 impacted families.
“This has been an especially difficult year for so many families. Our mission at Pay Away the Layaway is to inspire hope and spread kindness, so what better way to kick off the holiday season than by surprising these families with the gifts they had on layaway for their kids?” Pay Away the Layaway Founder Lee Karchawer said in a release. “Every child deserves to smile on Christmas.”
