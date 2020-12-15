Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
KENNEDY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police in Kennedy Township are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing and endangered 45-year-old man.
Police say that Christian Funkhouser was last seen on Sunday, December 13 around 2:00 p.m.
He is 5’9″, weighing 180 lbs. with a shaved head and a red beard.
Police say he could be possibly be driving a 2018 flat gray Ford F-150 with Pa. plate ZLM-0989.
Anyone who has seen him is asked to contact the Kennedy Township Police Dept. or call 911.
