A search warrant was executed Monday morning.
Filed Under:Drug Bust, Lawrence County, Lawrence County District Attorney's Office, Local News, Local TV, New Castle

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

LAWRENCE COUNTY (KDKA) — Law enforcement officers in Lawrence County executed a search warrant early Monday morning, seizing money, guns, and drugs.

Officers from the Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office Special Investigations Unit, New Castle City Narcotics, Union Township Police Department and New Castle City CIRT worked together to execute the warrant along Park Avenue in New Castle.

(Courtesy: Lawrence County DA’s Office/Facebook)

Detectives seized nearly 300 grams of suspected cocaine, approximately 68 grams of suspected heroin, nearly 60 grams of suspected crack cocaine, a .45 caliber handgun, an AR-15 rifle, and $27,000 in cash in what was called Operation Naughty List.

Police say the target of the search will be charged in the coming days.

