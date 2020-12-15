By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Gov. Tom Wolf has signed a proclamation of disaster emergency in anticipation of the incoming snowstorm.

In much of the Pittsburgh area, 4 to 7 inches of snow is expected, though NWS Pittsburgh forecasting 5 to 8 inches in some parts of northwest, southwest and western Pennsylvania under a Winter Storm Warning.

Some parts of the state could get as much as two feet of snow, the governor’s office says.

In our area, the proclamation covers Allegheny, Armstrong, Butler, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Somerset, Washington and Westmoreland counties.

The snow is especially a concern with the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine underway in Pennsylvania. The state received over 97,500 doses to go to 87 hospitals.

Gov. Tom Wolf and several state agencies held a press conference Tuesday afternoon to say the state is prepared for the winter weather.

“Every agency involved in winter weather preparedness has a role to play in helping to ensure that vaccine distributions proceed smoothly and safely in the coming days,” said Gov. Tom Wolf. “Our team is ready to work collaboratively to address any issues that arrive with vaccine transport and distribution.”

PEMA and the Department of Health are working together to assess the impacts the storm will have on vaccine distributions.

“Using this information, our agency will be able to coordinate with other state agencies, the national guard, county or local governments or any other stakeholders as needed to provide the support to make sure the vaccine makes it to its destination,” said PEMA director Randy Padfield.

Gov. Wolf says they’ll only make changes to the virus distribution schedule if the weather forces their hand.

The governor says staying home will help everyone get through the storm.

State police say the number one thing people can do to keep themselves and first responders safe is to stay home and not travel during or immediately after the storm.