By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are looking for a man suspected of killing a juvenile probation officer.
Terrence Washington has been on the run since early November. Police say he killed Makeida Thompson on Rippey Street in East Liberty on Nov. 10.
When officers arrived at the scene last month, they were directed inside a home, where they found Thompson who had been shot in the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police say. She was a juvenile probation officer for Allegheny County.
Washington is facing charges of criminal homicide and carrying a firearm without a license. Call police at 412-861-1845 with any information.
