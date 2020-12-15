CORONAVIRUS LATEST:More Than 500,000 COVID-19 Cases Now Reported In Pa.
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Terrence Washington is facing charges of criminal homicide and carrying a firearm without a license.
Filed Under:East Liberty, Local TV, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News, Rippey Street, Shooting, Terrence Washington

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are looking for a man suspected of killing a juvenile probation officer.

(Photo Courtesy: Pittsburgh Police)

Terrence Washington has been on the run since early November. Police say he killed Makeida Thompson on Rippey Street in East Liberty on Nov. 10.

When officers arrived at the scene last month, they were directed inside a home, where they found Thompson who had been shot in the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police say. She was a juvenile probation officer for Allegheny County.

RELATED STORY: Pittsburgh Police Seek Terrence Washington In Woman’s Fatal Shooting In East Liberty

Washington is facing charges of criminal homicide and carrying a firearm without a license. Call police at 412-861-1845 with any information.

Comments