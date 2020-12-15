By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – With a big snowfall in the forecast, the Postal Service is asking people to clear the areas around their mailboxes and shovel their sidewalks and steps for carriers.
The USPS says they’re asking for cooperation, requesting people keep the areas around mailboxes, steps and sidewalks clear of snow and ice so carriers can safely deliver packages and mail.
KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley says the snow will arrive shortly after noon on Wednesday and won’t stop for about 12 hours. He’s forecasting most places in the Pittsburgh area will receive a minimum of 4 inches of snow.
The Postal Service says it’s been an “extraordinary year of unprecedented challenges” because of the COVID-19 pandemic and record volume this holiday season.
They’re also encouraging people to send their holiday gifts and cards ASAP.
