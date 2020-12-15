PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect for parts of northwest, southwest and western Pennsylvania as well as northern West Virginia tomorrow.

It goes into effect from 7 a.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday. NWS Pittsburgh puts the total accumulations at 5 to 8 inches.

❄️Updated Forecast: Note the expansion of the Winter Storm Warning based on latest snow amounts. Also, a Winter Weather Advisory is now in effect for northern and western portions of the forecast area. Travel will be treacherous, especially Wednesday eve. ❄️ #pawx #ohwx #wvwx pic.twitter.com/xjXECeFMn8 — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) December 15, 2020

KDKA Meteorologist Kristin Emery says snow is expected to arrive by lunchtime and it will be pretty much a 12-hour event.

How much depends on which model you believe. All of the models upped the snow totals over the past 24 hours but some are going crazy with amounts.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

The central part of Pennsylvania will get hammered for sure, but Kristin Emery says the tricky question is where the cutoff line will be between 4 to 7 inches and 7 inches-plus in western Pennsylvania.

The Laurels and Ridges will see those higher amounts and a general 4 to 7 inches is fitting across our area, with most of us looking at 3 to 6 inches a bit farther west.

All of this will wrap up around midnight tomorrow and Thursday will bring some clearing with some warmer temperatures into the weekend.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.