The warning is in effect from 7 a.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday.By Kristin Emery
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect for parts of northwest, southwest and western Pennsylvania as well as northern West Virginia tomorrow.

It goes into effect from 7 a.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday. NWS Pittsburgh puts the total accumulations at 5 to 8 inches.

KDKA Meteorologist Kristin Emery says snow is expected to arrive by lunchtime and it will be pretty much a 12-hour event.

How much depends on which model you believe. All of the models upped the snow totals over the past 24 hours but some are going crazy with amounts.

The central part of Pennsylvania will get hammered for sure, but Kristin Emery says the tricky question is where the cutoff line will be between 4 to 7 inches and 7 inches-plus in western Pennsylvania.

The Laurels and Ridges will see those higher amounts and a general 4 to 7 inches is fitting across our area, with most of us looking at 3 to 6 inches a bit farther west.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

All of this will wrap up around midnight tomorrow and Thursday will bring some clearing with some warmer temperatures into the weekend.

