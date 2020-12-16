Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Homicide detectives are investigating after a body was pulled from the Allegheny River near Pine Creek.
County police say 911 got the call around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
First responders found a middle-aged white man in the river, police say, with no signs of trauma.
He was pronounced dead on the scene.
County police say homicide detectives are initiating the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-833-ALL-TIPS.
