By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Attorney General Josh Shapiro has shut down a student loan forgiveness scam, which has to repay $74,000 to Pennsylvanians.
The Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General entered into a settlement with United Holdings Group, LLC which does business as Student Education Center.
The assurance of voluntary compliance settlement requires the company to stop operating in the state, refund $74,000 and pay $50,000 in costs and penalties.
A release says the state’s investigation revealed Student Education Center made phone solicitation calls to Pennsylvania consumers and offered to cut back or forgive student loan debt, used false advertising tactics online and posted fake reviews on the BBB’s website.
Attorney General Shapiro says in a release that “only scammers can promise fast loan forgiveness.”
