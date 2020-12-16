By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Allegheny County Health Department Director Dr. Debra Bogen says December will likely be the deadliest month yet in the pandemic.
“The surge continues to put a strain on our hospital staff and healthcare resources. So far this month, already 94 people have died — a trend that will make December the deadliest month in Allegheny County,” Dr. Bogen said Wednesday during the weekly COVID-19 briefing.
The county continues to see about 1,000 new positive cases per day, and Dr. Bogen says nearly 15% of tests are coming back positive.
She’s urging people to follow mitigation efforts.
“These safety measures put in place by the state are only effective if people follow them. Since the new orders, the health department has received about 250 complaints about businesses not following the orders,” says Dr. Bogen.
State and local authorities are also enforcing the COVID orders, but Dr. Bogen says they can’t police every single establishment.
