PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The first major snowstorm of the year is causing headaches for drivers on Wednesday.

Multiple crashes and delays were reported on snow-covered roads around the area. PennDOT said outbound traffic was stopped at the Fort Pitt Tunnel due to a disabled vehicle and road conditions on Greentree Hill.

“Motorists should consider alternate routes,” PennDOT said.

The National Weather Service said the “roads are a nightmare” due to crashes on Interstate 70 in Washington County and Interstate 80 in Mercer County.

“Please wait until some of these heavier snow bands pass and salt trucks can get out and treat the road,” the NWS Pittsburgh said on Twitter.

Allegheny County said a crash brought down a utility pole and wires in Elizabeth Borough, which cut power to around 350 homes.

“Crews will be working through the night to restore power,” the county said.

There was also a crash involving 30 to 60 vehicles in Clinton County, which is about three hours northeast of Pittsburgh.

PennDOT is urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel, but people who do head out will see a reduced speed on some roads. There are also temporary vehicle restrictions on Interstate 80 from the Ohio border to New Jersey.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for parts of the Pittsburgh area from 7 a.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday.

