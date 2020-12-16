Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh firefighters were called to a fire at a home in the 400 block of Alger Street just before 10 a.m. on Wednesday morning.
Once on the scene, the resident of the home alerted them to a fire in the basement.
Fire crews were able to contain the fire to the basement and extinguish it in just about 30 minutes.
While attempting to contain the fire, a firefighter injured their ankle while inside of the home.
He was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.
The Fire Investigation Unit will invest the cause of the fire.
