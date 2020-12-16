(KDKA)- Prior to the Steelers 26-15 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night, the NBC camera on the field got a close up of Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster doing his pregame dance routine on the Bills logo at midfield.

Unsurprisingly, the Bills players noticed Juju’s dance and told reporters after the game that it “fired them up”. Safety Jordan Poyer told Syracuse.com the team got some “extra fire” from seeing the dance on their logo.

“We felt the momentum of the game swing,” Poyer said. “And I ain’t going to lie. Seeing them dancing on our logo pre-game and seeing all that, that turns you up a little bit. It kind of gives you a little second itch to come out and play with some extra fire. We were hyped up on the sideline, we had a big win. And we were just having fun.”

If you were thinking that the quotes from Bills players and the Steelers loss would stop JuJu from continuing to do so, don’t worry, he’s not planning on stopping.

JuJu doesn’t plan on stopping anytime soon 👀 pic.twitter.com/Y6dW0nhhKQ — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) December 16, 2020

“I’m not going to stop being myself. I’m going to keep being the JuJu I came to be,” Smith-Schuster told reporters. “This is something I’ve been doing. I plan to keep doing it.”

The Steelers play again on Monday night when they face the Bengals in Cincinnati. We’ll see if the cameras catch JuJu’s dance pregame once again.