By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – “One more year.”
Those three words meant a lot to Panthers fans on Tuesday night because they came from the Twitter account of quarterback Kenny Pickett.
One more year. #H2P pic.twitter.com/mb5avpKIXe
— Kenny Pickett (@kennypickett10) December 16, 2020
The senior quarterback announced his intention to return to Pitt for another year.
Pickett has been, if nothing else, consistent in his three seasons as a starter for the Panthers.
He’s thrown for 13 touchdowns the past two seasons and 12 in the 2018 season, posting a 61% completion rating in the previous two seasons, as well.
The Panthers finished with a 6-5 overall record and a 5-5 record in ACC play.
Last week, the Panthers announced they would not be participating in a bowl game this year.
