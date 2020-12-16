CORONAVIRUS LATEST:More Than 500,000 COVID-19 Cases Now Reported In Pa.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – “One more year.”

Those three words meant a lot to Panthers fans on Tuesday night because they came from the Twitter account of quarterback Kenny Pickett.

The senior quarterback announced his intention to return to Pitt for another year.

Pickett has been, if nothing else, consistent in his three seasons as a starter for the Panthers.

He’s thrown for 13 touchdowns the past two seasons and 12 in the 2018 season, posting a 61% completion rating in the previous two seasons, as well.

The Panthers finished with a 6-5 overall record and a 5-5 record in ACC play.

Last week, the Panthers announced they would not be participating in a bowl game this year.

