Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. (KDKA) — Police say a man walking with a snow blower was hit and killed by the driver of a North Versailles Public Works plow truck.
Allegheny County police say at approximately 4:49 p.m. on Wednesday, officials were notified of a vehicle-pedestrian collision on Union Avenue. First responders found the victim, who was hit while the driver of the truck was backing up the street.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police say. An investigation is underway.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.