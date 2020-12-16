Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The National Center For Missing and Exploited Children is asking for help finding a 14-year-old girl who may be in the Pittsburgh area.
The center says Hannah Page has been missing from Harwood, Maryland since Dec. 6.
They describe her as a white female with brown hair and hazel eyes. She’s 5-foot-3 and weighs 160 pounds.
According to the center, she may be in the Pittsburgh area and with a woman.
Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-843-5678 or the Anne Arundel County Police Department at 1-410-222-8610.
