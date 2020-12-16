SCHOOL DELAYS:Check The Growing List Of School Delays And Closures
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The National Center For Missing and Exploited Children is asking for help finding a 14-year-old girl who may be in the Pittsburgh area.

The center says Hannah Page has been missing from Harwood, Maryland since Dec. 6.

(Photo provided by National Center For Missing and Exploited Children)

They describe her as a white female with brown hair and hazel eyes. She’s 5-foot-3 and weighs 160 pounds.

According to the center, she may be in the Pittsburgh area and with a woman.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-843-5678 or the Anne Arundel County Police Department at 1-410-222-8610.

