By: KDKA-TV News Staff
OHIO TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Police in Ohio Township are asking for the help of the public in identifying two vandalism suspects.
The two suspects are accused of vandalizing the township’s Christmas tree in the gazebo next to the township building last Friday night.
Police believe the two vandals live near the tree.
Anyone with information is being asked to email them at Tips@ohiotwp.org or by calling the Allegheny County 911 nonemergency number at 412-473-3056.
