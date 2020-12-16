Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – U.S. prosecutors are reportedly expected to unseal charges filed against the suspected bomb-maker in the bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 more than three decades ago.
The Wall Street Journal reports prosecutors are seeking to extradite that suspect from Libya to face charges here.
On Dec. 21, 1988, the plane took off from London’s Heathrow Airport heading for New York City. Less than 40 minutes into the flight, the plane exploded over Lockerbie, Scotland, killing all 270 people on board.
Twelve of the passengers were from Pennsylvania, including seven from our area.
