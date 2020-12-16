BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh area is bracing for about 12 hours of straight snow.

KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley is forecasting a minimum of 6 inches of snow for Allegheny County, but some places in Allegheny, Westmoreland, Butler and Indiana counties could see more than 9 inches.

In Butler County, they’re expecting 6 to 8 inches of snow from the winter storm. Trucks have been out on the roads for hours preparing and will continue to stay out to clear the snow.

In Cranberry Township, KDKA captured workers pre-treating the roads Wednesday, but they actually started doing that Tuesday. All of their trucks are loaded with salt and ready to go. They have 14 routes and 22 crew members.

HAPPENING IN HOURS— Snow will be making its way to our area. In Butler Co. they’re expecting 6-8 inches in total. Details LIVE at noon. ALSO, we’ll be on early tomorrow— 4am to get you prepared!! @KDKA pic.twitter.com/zZx5JtNebG — Lindsay Ward (@LindsayWardTV) December 16, 2020

Township officials say they’re also helping out their neighboring communities that have smaller crews and covering areas in the middle of the night if needed.

“Reaching probably 1/2 to an inch an hour. So our primary time is probably between 2 o’clock and 9 o’clock tonight. We will have all of our crews out at all times,” said Kelly Maurer, Cranberry Township Public Works Director.

PennDOT Butler says they will have 45 of their trucks out on the road Wedneday, with main roads being their priority. Their crew members are working 12-hour shifts.

“Go slow, give our trucks plenty of room to work and if they do that, hopefully we can all get through this storm together nice and safe,” said Bruce Hartman with PennDOT Butler.

Road Conditions Update ❄️

Snow falling on Allequippa St on #Pitt Upper Campus in front of VA Hospital. Road getting covered and very slippery. Stay safe and get weather updates anytime at https://t.co/Hn11f2sN0J & CBSN Pittsburgh https://t.co/UibICfFIMi… pic.twitter.com/pH1RzRGwFv — Ian Smith (@ismithKDKA) December 16, 2020

PennDOT is urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel, but people who do head out will see a reduced speed on some roads.

Here’s where they say the speed limit is dropping down to 45 mph:

Interstate 70; Interstate 79

State Routes 28 (in Allegheny County) and 422 (in Lawrence County)

Interstates 79 (in Allegheny County), 376 (Parkways East and West in Allegheny County and the Beaver Valley Expressway in Beaver and Lawrence counties), 279, and 579

Interstate 79 from the West Virginia state line through Exit: PA 108 – Slippery Rock

Interstate 80 from the Ohio State Line to Luzerne County Exit I-81 South – Harrisburg

I-79 southbound is down to a single lane between the Wexford/Route 910 interchange and the I-279 split because of a jackknifed truck. PennDOT says emergency personnel are on the scene and drivers should expect significant delays.

SPEED RESTRICTIONS I-79 in Allegheny, Washington, and Greene counties. 376 in Allegheny, Beaver, Lawrence, and Mercer counties. 279, 579, and Route 28 in Allegheny County. 422, Lawrence County and I-70 in Washington County. Check https://t.co/mBFWLuqom8 for the latest updates. pic.twitter.com/sa3TifCuN3 — 511PA Pittsburgh (@511PAPittsburgh) December 16, 2020

In Allegheny County, Public Works deployed 26 salt trucks with plows at 7 a.m. to monitor and pretreat the roads. Public Works is sending out 10 more salt trucks at 4 p.m. so a total of three dozen trucks will be treating county roads and bridges during the evening rush hour.

They say it takes about one to two hours for salt truck drivers to finish their routes, so when the snow is coming down quickly, there might be some accumulation. They’re encouraging people to stay home if possible.

We have over 70 trucks on our daylight shift, with extended crews through the afternoon shift from 2 PM -10 PM, when there will be 69 trucks. Night crews will work from 10 PM – 7 PM Thursday. #Pittsburgh Snow Plow Tracker is active: https://t.co/2l7KSa2zXH — Pittsburgh Public Works (@PGHDPW) December 16, 2020

In Pittsburgh, the city’s Department of Public Works has over 70 trucks out on their daylight shift with extended crews through the afternoon shift from 2 to 10 p.m. Night crews will work from 10 p.m. into Thursday.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for parts of the Pittsburgh area from 7 a.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday.