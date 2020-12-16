By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BELLE VERNON, Pa. (KDKA) – Some local school districts are having an early dismissal so kids can go play in the snow and have some fun during what’s no doubt been a stressful year.
The Belle Vernon Area School District Superintendent, Dr. Michele Dowell, said in a letter that students should stop learning at 11 a.m.
“Let go of the stress and worry of school and make some special memories with your families. Go outside and make snow angels or go sledding. Stay inside and make cookies or cards. Play games or make a fort in your living room,” Dr. Dowell wrote.
The Brownsville Area School District is also doing the same thing, with Superintendent Dr. Keith Hartbauer saying instruction will stop at noon.
“I am asking that all students and staff take the time this afternoon to let go of all your stress and anxieties, and enjoy the excitement that comes with the first snowstorm of the year,” Dr. Hartbauer’s letter reads.
KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley says on average, we could see about 6 to 9 inches of snow today.
