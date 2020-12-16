PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – As healthcare workers and nursing home residents roll up their sleeves for the vaccine, local veterans want to know when they’ll get the call.

“We have a tendency of being forgotten, so to speak,” said veteran Dan DeCecco.

DeCecco is a Navy veteran interested in receiving the vaccine as soon as possible.

“Being over 65 and also talking a biologic, an immune suppressant, I’m kind of edgy so to speak,” he said.

He’s edgy because he’s fearful of contracting COVID-19. The military put him on full disability with lung issues following his time in the service. He recently messaged Pittsburgh’s VA Hospital for a vaccination timeline.

“The only reply I got, unfortunately, was, ‘We’re working on it,'” he said.

KDKA’s Meghan Schiller reached out and learned Pittsburgh’s VA Hospital is one of 37 VA hospitals that can administer doses of the vaccine, but there’s a specific order for vaccination. The plan kicked off this week.

“That is happening right now,” said Dr. Brooke Decker, the director of Infection Prevention at VA Pittsburgh. “We are vaccinating our nursing home residents who are located at the Heinz campus.”

Infectious disease doctor Brooke Decker tells KDKA’s Meghan Schiller the selected VA hospitals will first offer the vaccine to two groups: the nursing home residents and VA healthcare personnel.

“Once we get those first priority groups vaccinated, we’re going to move down the priority list,” said Dr. Decker. “Sequencing will start with people who are older, people have medical conditions that are shown to make COVID more severe.”

That includes people like DeCecco, who feel the vaccine will bring him relief.

“I don’t think it will be any sort of physical change, but I do think it will be definitely a step-up on the mental end,” said DeCecco.

The VA anticipates a limited vaccine supply at first. Dr. Decker can’t give a specific timeline but reiterates the Pittsburgh VA’s goal.

“As far as where we’re going from here, our goal is to vaccinate everybody who wants it,” said Dr. Decker.

Dr. Decker also wants veterans to stay connected with their primary care doctors and express an interest in receiving the vaccine. Interested veterans can visit the COVID vaccine hub to learn more.

She also encourages veterans to receive their flu shots because the VA requires veterans to get it at least two weeks before the COVID vaccine.