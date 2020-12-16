SCHOOL DELAYS:Check The Growing List Of School Delays And Closures
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
“I’m getting the vaccine to help keep our patients and my co-workers and family safer,” she said.
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Coronavirus Vaccine, Local TV, Mon Valley Hospital, Monongahela Valley Hospital, Washington County

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) – A woman who works in the operating room at Monongahela Valley Hospital received Washington County’s first COVID-19 shot Wednesday morning.

Monongahela Valley Hospital was the only health system in Washington County to receive the vaccine in its first shipment.

Carol Soltes rolled up her sleeve to get the county’s first shot.

(Photo Credit: Monongahela Valley Hospital)

“I’m getting the vaccine to help keep our patients and my co-workers and family safer,” she said.

The health system is administering the Pfizer vaccine in two doses about 21 days apart, saying it’s 50% effective after the first dose and 95% effective after the second.

Pennsylvania got 97,500 doses slated to go to 87 hospitals across the state.

Comments