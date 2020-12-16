Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) – A woman who works in the operating room at Monongahela Valley Hospital received Washington County’s first COVID-19 shot Wednesday morning.
Monongahela Valley Hospital was the only health system in Washington County to receive the vaccine in its first shipment.
Carol Soltes rolled up her sleeve to get the county’s first shot.
“I’m getting the vaccine to help keep our patients and my co-workers and family safer,” she said.
The health system is administering the Pfizer vaccine in two doses about 21 days apart, saying it’s 50% effective after the first dose and 95% effective after the second.
Pennsylvania got 97,500 doses slated to go to 87 hospitals across the state.
You must log in to post a comment.