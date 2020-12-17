WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — December 21 will mark the 32nd anniversary of the terrorist bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland.

A dozen Pennsylvanians on that flight were killed, including six from our area. Now comes word that a third suspect will be indicted for the attack.

KDKA’s Paul Martino spoke Thursday with the parents of one of those victims. Glenn and Carol Johnson travel back and forth to Washington, D.C. and Scotland with the group Victims of Pan Am Flight 103.

Beth Ann Johnson was a senior at Seton Hill College in 1988. She was returning home from a semester in London to join her family for Christmas, but she and 257 others never made it home. Their plane exploded over Lockerbie, Scotland.

Her parents have been seeking justice ever since.

“We have never been out for revenge. We just want to know what happened and why. Who did it? And it’s been very, very frustrating,” Glenn said.

The Johnsons have spent meeting after meeting with presidents, politicians and the Justice Department to find out what happened. Now the New York Times reports that Abu Agila Mas’ud is about to be indicted.

One other suspect was already convicted in the attack. They were unable to find a third suspect guilty.

“They keep telling us that they know more things, they’re still trying to get more evidence so they can take the case to court. It appears that maybe there is,” Glenn said.

While working for justice helps the family deal with the loss, the grief does not go away.

“As far as feeling jubilant or anything, it always goes back to the same thing — Beth is dead, nothing’s going to bring her back,” said Carole.

Libya is believed to be behind the attack. The Libyans made a sizable settlement with the families. The Johnsons used the money to donate to charities in Beth’s name and improve airline safety.