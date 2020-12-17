By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 850 new Coronavirus cases and 55 new deaths.

Of the newly reported cases, 606 are confirmed from 1,933 PCR tests. There are 244 probable cases.

“New cases range in age from 11-months-old to 97 years with a median age of 45 years,” the Health Department says. The dates of positive tests range from November 18 to December 16. Ten of those tests are more than a week old.

Of the newly reported deaths, the dates ranged from November 24 to December 15. One person was in their 50s, four were in their 60s, 13 were in their 70s, 22 were in their 80s, 12 were in their 90s, and three people were over 100-years-old.

Thirty-eight of these newly reported deaths were associated with long-term care facilities.

The age group of the new cases are as follows:

00-04: 7

05-12: 40

13-18: 46

19-24: 78

25-49: 338

50-64: 199

65+: 142

The newly reported cases included 441 females and 409 males.

There have been 2,709 hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began.

The county-wide death toll has risen to 743.

There have been 43,857 total coronavirus cases among Allegheny County residents since the pandemic started.

