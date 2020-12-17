By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle while walking on Craft Avenue and Forbes Avenue around 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday.
According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, the man reported to police that he had gotten off the bus, walked down Craft Avenue, and at the intersection of Forbes, when crossing the street, a maroon-colored sedan ran a red light and hit him, causing him to end up on the hood of the car.
He also told police that he remembered making eye contact with a middle-aged, female driver before he ultimately ended up on the pavement.
The driver did not stop after striking the man and it is believed she had continued driving up Craft Avenue toward Fifth Avenue or continued straight on Forbes Avenue into Oakland.
Anyone with information on this incident is being asked to contact Pittsburgh Police Zone 4 at 412-422-6520 or 412-422-6578.
You must log in to post a comment.