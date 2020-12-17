SCHOOL DELAYS:Check The Growing List Of School Delays And Closures
Tristan was enjoying the snow and then dad had an unpleasant surprise.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

JEFFERSON HILLS (KDKA) – Wednesday’s winter storm became the first time a Jefferson Hills boy had experienced snow.

Unfortunately…he wasn’t a fan.

The little man, Tristan, is 16-months-old, and his family lives in Jefferson Hills.

He seemed to be very entertained by the snow at first…until dad got involved.

His dad tossed a shovel full of snow in his direction and Tristan was not too thrilled about that.

