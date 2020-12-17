Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
JEFFERSON HILLS (KDKA) – Wednesday’s winter storm became the first time a Jefferson Hills boy had experienced snow.
Unfortunately…he wasn’t a fan.
How it started …. How it’s going
All of Pittsburgh right now. 🤣👏🏻❄️@KDKA pic.twitter.com/vicvPT8pFd
— MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) December 16, 2020
The little man, Tristan, is 16-months-old, and his family lives in Jefferson Hills.
He seemed to be very entertained by the snow at first…until dad got involved.
His dad tossed a shovel full of snow in his direction and Tristan was not too thrilled about that.
