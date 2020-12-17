By: KDKA-TV News Staff

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. (KDKA) – State police released new information about the crash on I-80 in Clinton County, saying it involved 66 vehicles and left three people dead.

Police gave the update Thursday during a press conference with Gov. Tom Wolf about how the state is handling the historic snowstorm.

According to police, the initial investigation reveals that two commercial vehicles and two passenger vehicles were involved in a crash that resulted in lane closures. Combined with heavily falling snow, that caused a back-up.

Preliminary reports indicate there were 66 vehicles involved, police say. Fifty-five were commercial vehicles and 11 were passenger vehicles.

“Tragically, there was one confirmed fatality from a passenger vehicle within this stretch of crashes, and at the very end of the pile-up, another fatality occurred in a passenger vehicle,” said Brent Miller with the state police.

“There was also another fatality that occurred due to a medical emergency where an individual was sitting in the backlog and suffered that medical emergency and died at the scene as well.”

PEMA Director Randy Padfield said “a number of folks” were evacuated from the scene because it wasn’t feasible to open a lane of traffic to get them around the accident, and they would have been waiting for too long.

I-80 westbound is still closed from the Interstate 180 interchange in Northumberland County to the 178/Lock Haven interchange in Clinton County. Police say traffic is being detoured, and I-80 is expected to reopen sometime between noon and 2 p.m. Thursday.