By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SEATTLE (KDKA) — The man suspected of killing a juvenile probation officer in Pittsburgh has been arrested.
U.S. Marshals announced Thursday that Terrence Washington was arrested in Seattle. Washington is facing charges of criminal homicide and carrying a firearm without a license.
U.S. Marshals say they learned Thursday that Washington may be in Seattle, and he was later arrested without incident in the 10000 block of Stone Avenue.
Washington had been on the run since early November. Police say he killed Makeida Thompson on Rippey Street in East Liberty on Nov. 10.
When officers arrived at the scene last month, they were directed inside a home, where they found Thompson who had been shot in the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police say. She was a juvenile probation officer for Allegheny County.
