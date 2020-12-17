Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HOMESTEAD, Pa. (KDKA) — Mantsch Blue Bonnet Bakery, the last independent bakery in Homestead, is closing.
The bakery is not closing because of the coronavirus pandemic. In fact, business is good.
But Mike Mantsch has been working long hours without much help. One of his clerks says he is ready to retire. The last day will be Christmas Eve.
“We need someone that knows the old school — the scratch bakery — someone that knows how to do that old school stuff,” said clerk Barbra Urban. “And unfortunately, that’s not the way they teach them nowadays. It’s a dying art.”
The bakery thanks everyone who has supported the business over the past 67 years.
