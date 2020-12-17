By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man from McKeesport accused of pretending to be a teen girl online to get sexually explicit photos of boys will spend 18 years behind bars.
Federal prosecutors say 33-year-old Scott Payne, a former McKeesport resident, was serving probation on a 2012 child porn and sex abuse conviction when he was arrested.
U.S. Attorney Scott Brady announced Payne’s been sentenced to 18 years in federal prison followed by 20 years of supervised release on his conviction of coercion and enticement of a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity and possession of child pornography.
According to information presented to the court, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Payne’s home in 2017 and found sexually explicit images and videos of three underage boys.
Payne allegedly pretended to be a teenage girl and used the messaging app KIK to get the minors to send the images.
You must log in to post a comment.