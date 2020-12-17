By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – More than 1,200 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Pennsylvania and there have been no adverse effects so far, Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said Thursday.

This week Pennsylvania received 97,500 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to deliver to dozens of hospitals across the state. Sixteen hospitals have received the vaccine and are vaccinating healthcare workers.

The delivery of doses hasn’t been delayed by the snow yet, she says, and hospitals are working to administer the vaccine as quickly as they can while caring for the surge in COVID-19 patients.

A vaccine has arrived, but Dr. Levine says it’s going to take time for everyone to get it, and they’re dependent on how much vaccine is manufactured by pharmaceutical companies and delivered by Operation Warp Speed.

“While we’re at the start of the road out of this pandemic, our light at the end of the tunnel, the path is long and will take time. In the meantime, we absolutely cannot afford to overwhelm our hospitals any further,” says Dr. Levine.

She says people need to follow mitigation efforts, adding “we all want this to be over.”