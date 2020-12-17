PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Do you need your snow removed? You guessed it, there’s an app for that.

Plowz & Mowz is being described as the Uber of outdoor home services. Plowz & Mowz performs as the middleman between contractors and customers seeking outdoor home services.

All customers need to do is open the app or website, select a service, enter some information, get an instant price and just like ordering an Uber or Lyft, you will be connected with the nearest contractor.

“The demand is insane right now. We’re getting an order like every 12 seconds,” said co-founder Wills Mahoney.

The platform has over 8,000 professional landscapers nationwide. More than 100 are in the Pittsburgh region.

“You can simply get a snow plow. Or you can have your pathways shoveled or driveways salted or even your car cleaned off,” said Mahoney.

Other services include firewood delivery, lawn care and drone photography. And in true 2020 fashion, you can even hire somebody to clean up your pet waste.

Right now, the average price of snow removal through is roughly $70. The price is currently higher due to increased volume.

And if you are not feeling satisfied with the job, the app allows customers to leave a review and you will never be connected with the contractor again.