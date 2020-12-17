By: KDKA-TV News Staff
LATROBE (KDKA) – The TSA has installed new, acrylic shields at security checkpoints at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport.
The shields are part of the TSA’s effort to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Shields are located in the areas where TSA officers typically interact with passengers, including travel document checking podiums, divesting area where travelers prepare carry-on luggage for X-rays, and property search areas.
“Arnold Palmer Regional Airport is just the first airport in Pennsylvania other than Philadelphia to receive the protective shields,” said Karen Keys Turner, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport. “They will continue to be installed at Pennsylvania airports into the spring. The installation of these shields is just one of many initiatives that TSA has put in place with the goal of reducing the likelihood of cross-contamination among travelers and employees. These shields provide an additional layer of protection to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus.”
The TSA is reminding travelers to continue to follow CDC guidelines for travel along with state and local advisories to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
