SCHOOL DELAYS:Check The Growing List Of School Delays And Closures
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The states with the most spirit are Utah, Idaho and Wisconsin.
Filed Under:Local TV, Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pennsylvanians have spirit!

Well, not the most, but better than some. According to the team at Get Century Link, Pennsylvania ranks No. 15 in a list ranking Christmas spirit among states.

The states with the most spirit are Utah, Idaho and Wisconsin, with Florida being at No. 50.

The study used online activity for Christmas-related things and the number of Christmas tree farms per capita, among other things, to determine the rankings.

Comments