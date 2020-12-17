Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pennsylvanians have spirit!
Well, not the most, but better than some. According to the team at Get Century Link, Pennsylvania ranks No. 15 in a list ranking Christmas spirit among states.
The states with the most spirit are Utah, Idaho and Wisconsin, with Florida being at No. 50.
The study used online activity for Christmas-related things and the number of Christmas tree farms per capita, among other things, to determine the rankings.
You must log in to post a comment.