By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Santa still found time to visit the children at a local hospital.
On Thursday, Santa visited virtually with kids at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh. The hospital staff brought in iPads so the children could chat with St. Nick.
“SANTA’S HERE! Santa went room to room today (virtually) to wish patients and families a happy holidays,” the hospital said on Twitter.
SANTA’S HERE!
Santa went room to room today (virtually) to wish patients and families a happy holidays. pic.twitter.com/RZRwA03rc5
— UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh (@ChildrensPgh) December 17, 2020
Not even a pandemic can stop Santa from bringing cheer.
