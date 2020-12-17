SCHOOL DELAYS:Check The Growing List Of School Delays And Closures
"SANTA’S HERE! Santa went room to room today (virtually) to wish patients and families a happy holidays," the hospital said on Twitter.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Santa still found time to visit the children at a local hospital.

On Thursday, Santa visited virtually with kids at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh. The hospital staff brought in iPads so the children could chat with St. Nick.

Not even a pandemic can stop Santa from bringing cheer.

