PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – After a day and night of historic snowfall, crews both from the state and local communities have been hard at work to make sure the roads are drivable for morning commutes.

Conditions have continued to improve along Route 8. PennDOT crews were working in teams to plow and drop slat.

Here is how Route 8 looks for your morning commute. It appears to be just wet. We haven’t see any traffic issues to speak of. @KDKA @CelinaPompeani pic.twitter.com/0AuTrAfDdx — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) December 17, 2020

Most of the road is just wet with traffic being able to move smoothly.

There are still some slick spots where drivers are going to need to take their time.

Hampton Township crews were out this morning clearing the side roads as people prepared to start their morning commutes.

Allegheny County Public Works has about 25 crews out to treat road and PennDOT has about 60 in Allegheny County.

“The county-maintained roads and bridges are looking good this morning,” Allegheny County Public Works said in a statement provided to KDKA’s Chris Hoffman. “Our crews continued to plow and salt throughout the night, and we have 24 trucks treating the roads this morning. There might still be some occasional slicks spots, so we encourage drivers to remain cautious, slow down, avoid sudden stops, and leave extra room between their vehicle and the one in front of them.”

Both ask drivers to give their crews room to do their work so they can keep the roads clear.

However, the city of Pittsburgh is a bit of a different story.

Throughout the city, several roads remain snow-covered, icy, and slick.

Some of the well-traveled roads were more clear but as for the side roads and areas in neighborhoods, those remain full of snow.

Traveled to Oakland this morning. Snow covered roads, trees and sidewalks. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/0F1AGzjYg8 — Lindsay Ward (@LindsayWardTV) December 17, 2020

Crews are busy trying to clear parking lots, roads, and sidewalks as much as possible.

Many city residents are digging their vehicles out and shoveling sidewalks and putting salt down.

Drivers are also taking it slowly throughout the city.

That’s because many areas are still a mess from the several inches of snowfall.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police, 20 crashes were reported in Pittsburgh, including a portion of Washington County, on Wednesday.