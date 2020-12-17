By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man accused of starting a shootout outside a Stowe Township club is wanted in the death of a 22-year-old woman.
Police say 32-year-old Jerrel Ingram is wanted for criminal homicide in the death of Madison Gilroy. They say Gilroy was killed as a result of a shootout between Ingram and a security officer at the True Diamonds Gentleman’s Club on Dec. 5.
Ingram, who police say had recently been banned from the club, allegedly drove up and got into an argument with security.
As he was driving away, police say he fired multiple rounds, striking a security officer in the leg. A second officer fired back in Ingram’s direction.
Police say they were called to the 30 block of Tunnel Way for a woman shot around 4:31 a.m. Dec. 5. That’s when they found Gilroy dead on the sidewalk, shot once in the back.
Ingram is described by police as a black male who is 5-foot-8 and weighs 175 pounds. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-833-ALL-TIPS.
