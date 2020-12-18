SCHOOL DELAYS:Check The Growing List Of School Delays And Closures
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Allegheny Health Network began vaccinating its workers with the Pfizer COVID vaccine on Friday.

They say the vaccine is exceptionally safe and 95% effective. Frontline workers say they see it as a sign of hope.

“I got a text from our director of our emergency department that just was amazing. She said, ‘this was the most uplifting day in 9 months. The excitement and hope was palpable. This is the first day most of us will drive home without crying all the way,'” said Chief Nurse Executive Claire Zangerle.

Healthcare workers are still encouraging everyone to remain vigilant by wearing masks and socially distancing until more people are vaccinated.

On Thursday at noon, Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said more than 1,200 healthcare workers had been vaccinated across the state and no adverse effects had been reported. The state received 97,500 doses of the vaccine.

