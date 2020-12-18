By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Allegheny Health Network began vaccinating its workers with the Pfizer COVID vaccine on Friday.

They say the vaccine is exceptionally safe and 95% effective. Frontline workers say they see it as a sign of hope.

Our heroic frontline workers, who have put their lives on the line over the course of this pandemic, have begun to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at our facilities. Get more info on the vaccine and our plan for distribution: https://t.co/isqwXJSB5j pic.twitter.com/5quCVNhsia — AHN (@AHNtoday) December 18, 2020

“I got a text from our director of our emergency department that just was amazing. She said, ‘this was the most uplifting day in 9 months. The excitement and hope was palpable. This is the first day most of us will drive home without crying all the way,'” said Chief Nurse Executive Claire Zangerle.

Healthcare workers are still encouraging everyone to remain vigilant by wearing masks and socially distancing until more people are vaccinated.

On Thursday at noon, Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said more than 1,200 healthcare workers had been vaccinated across the state and no adverse effects had been reported. The state received 97,500 doses of the vaccine.